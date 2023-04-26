Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.35 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Greg Mancz
Summary:
Alan Ali is a tough, reliable player in the middle of the offense. He's a good athlete who also played both tackle positions during the 2021 season. His NFL future is inside, where he moves well in space and shows the ability to lock up bigger defensive tackle types.
Strengths:
- Moves well in space; shows ability to combo-block, get to second level and find target
- Solid base, mirrors well in small areas; uses hands well
- Sustains blocks in passpro vs. NT types
- Handles stunts/twists well, stays in balance
Weaknesses:
- Will be 25 in September of 2023
- Not an earth mover
- Stout at point but won't move DT types off spot
- Can sometimes struggle to sustain run blocks vs. active DT types
- Can struggle with anchor if DT type gets into body early in rep