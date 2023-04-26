Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.35 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Greg Mancz

Summary:

Alan Ali is a tough, reliable player in the middle of the offense. He's a good athlete who also played both tackle positions during the 2021 season. His NFL future is inside, where he moves well in space and shows the ability to lock up bigger defensive tackle types.

Strengths:

Moves well in space; shows ability to combo-block, get to second level and find target

Solid base, mirrors well in small areas; uses hands well

Sustains blocks in passpro vs. NT types

Handles stunts/twists well, stays in balance

Weaknesses: