Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 58.37 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Greg McCrae
Summary:
Amare Jones has a history having played both running back and wide receiver, similar to Kenneth Gainwell a few years ago. Jones has good top-end speed but stiffness in his ankles. He does a good job of pressing the defender before making his break and is a willing blocker. Jones is a jack of all trades, but master of none.
Strengths:
- Good top-end speed
- Does a good job of pressing the defender before breaking
- Willing blocker
Weaknesses:
- Stiffness in his ankles
- Jack of all trades, master of none