Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 58.37 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Greg McCrae

Summary:

Amare Jones has a history having played both running back and wide receiver, similar to Kenneth Gainwell a few years ago. Jones has good top-end speed but stiffness in his ankles. He does a good job of pressing the defender before making his break and is a willing blocker. Jones is a jack of all trades, but master of none.

Strengths:

Good top-end speed

Does a good job of pressing the defender before breaking

Willing blocker

Weaknesses: