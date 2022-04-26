Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.48 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kevin Boos

Strengths:

Very tall, lumbering pass-catching tight end. For being as tall as he is, the fluidity to his game in his routes and after the catch is impressive. Flair for the acrobatic catch. Certainly has a large catch radius. Like trying to tackle a moose in the open field once he gets rumbling. Blocking prowess isn't bad for someone who excels as a receiver.h Has the fluidity to suprise some defenders with his routes and is a natural pass catcher.

Weaknesses:

Zero burst off the ball and is definitely a build-up speed type. Overall speed is lacking. Won't be a separation-based type at the next level.

Accolades: