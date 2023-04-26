Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.96 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Davone Bess

Summary:

Avante Cox has been a consistent performer throughout his career. He displays soft hands and an ability to turn upfield quickly post-catch. He has a thinner build and below-average top speed but does a good job of tracking the ball downfield.

Strengths:

Soft, reliable hands

Turns upfield quickly post-catch

Does a good job tracking the ball downfield

Weaknesses: