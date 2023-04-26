Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 56.96 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Davone Bess
Summary:
Avante Cox has been a consistent performer throughout his career. He displays soft hands and an ability to turn upfield quickly post-catch. He has a thinner build and below-average top speed but does a good job of tracking the ball downfield.
Strengths:
- Soft, reliable hands
- Turns upfield quickly post-catch
- Does a good job tracking the ball downfield
Weaknesses:
- Below-average top-end speed
- Undersized receiver with a thin build