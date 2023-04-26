Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.74 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Harrison Butker
Summary:
B.T. Potter is an unfazed kicker who booted some vital kicks in his college career. He's very fundamentally sound. He lacks an elite leg but is probably a tick better than average. He's ho-hum with extra points.
Strengths:
- Good 50+ yard percentage in college career
- Didn't miss an extra point
Weaknesses:
- Ball tends to fade, which is unusual, when he's near the back end of his range
- Lacks a monster leg