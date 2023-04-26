Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.74 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Harrison Butker

Summary:

B.T. Potter is an unfazed kicker who booted some vital kicks in his college career. He's very fundamentally sound. He lacks an elite leg but is probably a tick better than average. He's ho-hum with extra points.

Strengths:

Good 50+ yard percentage in college career

Didn't miss an extra point

Weaknesses: