Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.23 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Travian Robertson
Strengths:
Won high school state wrestling championship in two different weight classes while finishing third place in a third weight class. Draws a lot of double teams and plays with good leverage. High motor player that moves well for his size. Good awareness.
Weaknesses:
Does not fight upstream against blocks. Not overly explosive. Limited sack potential through his collegiate career.
Accolades:
- Two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention (2020, 2021)
- Ended career with 20 consecutive starts