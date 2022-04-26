Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.23 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Travian Robertson

Strengths:

Won high school state wrestling championship in two different weight classes while finishing third place in a third weight class. Draws a lot of double teams and plays with good leverage. High motor player that moves well for his size. Good awareness.

Weaknesses:

Does not fight upstream against blocks. Not overly explosive. Limited sack potential through his collegiate career.

Accolades: