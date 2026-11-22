The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans played one of the wildest games of Week 11, and it ended with the two teams combining to make some NFL history. The Cowboys beat the Titans 51-30, which is notable because it marked the first time that exact final score occurred in the NFL's 107-year history.

The scorigami only happened because the Titans scored a garbage-time touchdown with less than one minute in the game. With Tennessee trailing 51-23, Cam Ward hit Calvin Ridley for a 12-yard touchdown pass, and at that point, the Titans decided to kick the extra point. If the kick had missed, there wouldn't have been a scorigami, because 51-29 has happened before, but Joey Slye's kick went through and that ultimately gave us the 1,101st final score in NFL history.

If the Titans hadn't gotten into the end zone on their final drive, the game wouldn't have ended in a scorigami, because 51-23 has happened before. If the Titans had successfully gone for two, we also wouldn't have gotten a scorigami, because 51-31 has happened before.

For a game to end in a scorigami, you need a few bizarre things to happen and that was certainly the case here. The main thing that happened is that the Cowboys offense went off. Dak Prescott totaled five touchdowns on a day when the Cowboys scored seven. If you throw in a Brandon Aubrey field goal, that's how the Cowboys got to 51, and any time you see a team put up at least 50 points, there's always a solid chance of a scorigami.

The Cowboys missed a two-point conversion in this game, but that didn't matter, because even if they had hit it, 53-30 would have also been a scorigami.

On the Titans' end, the garbage-time touchdown played a big part in the scorigami, but the only reason Tennessee got to 30 points is that they scored one of the craziest touchdowns of the season.

That's Carnell Tate going 59 yards for a score after not being touched by the Cowboys' defense.

This marks the second straight week that the Cowboys have been involved in a scorigami. They also had a unique final score in their 46-40 loss to the 49ers. This marks the first time since 2016 that a team has been involved in scorigami in back-to-back games (the 49ers did it in Weeks 2 and 3 that season).

Not to be outdone, this is also Tennessee's second scorigami of the season. The Titans were also involved in one back in a 43-36 loss to the Bengals in Week 8. This means the Titans' last two road games have both ended in a scorigami.

Overall, there have been six scorigamis this year, already more than we saw in the entire 2025 season (five). This is turning into the year of the scorigami.