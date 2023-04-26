Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jojo Kemp
Summary:
Christian Beal-Smith is a physical running back who lacks the top-end speed and burst to reach the corner or be a cutback threat. He does a good job in pass protection but has struggled to impact the game as a pass-catcher. He does show patience in allowing his blocks to develop.
Strengths:
- Physical, fights through contact
- Good patience allowing blocks to develop
- Average blocker
Weaknesses:
- Non-factor as a pass-catcher
- Lacks top-end speed to get around the corner or cutback
- Average-to-below-average burst