Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jojo Kemp

Summary:

Christian Beal-Smith is a physical running back who lacks the top-end speed and burst to reach the corner or be a cutback threat. He does a good job in pass protection but has struggled to impact the game as a pass-catcher. He does show patience in allowing his blocks to develop.

Strengths:

Physical, fights through contact

Good patience allowing blocks to develop

Average blocker

Weaknesses: