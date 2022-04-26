Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.76 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Darell Scott

Strengths:

Plays with good leverage. Shows glimpses of stringing together moves as a pass rush plan. Has shown an ability to push the pocket with strength.

Weaknesses:

Loses gap discipline in the run game and generates little pass rush potential with just two sacks over the past two years. Average top-end speed with below-average arm length. Has to do a better job of finishing plays.

Accolades: