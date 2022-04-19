Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.77 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ryan Mallett

Strengths:

Tall, large QB prospect with a classic, over-the-top delivery. Can definitely drive the ball at the intermediate level. Was used in the designed run game and flashed some improvisational willingness. Reads the field decently but does like to stay on that first read most often. Some pocket drifting skills. Because of his size and arm strength, he's worth a late-round flier.

Weaknesses:

Ball placement is not fantastic, a few too many off-target throws from a clean pocket. Arm is above-average but not as ridiculous as expected for being 6'7". Has some confidence as a runner, but they won't be parts of his game he can rely upon in the NFL. Pretty heavy-footed.

Accolades: