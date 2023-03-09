Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.16 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Geron Christian

Summary:

Connor Galvin was a solid starter for Baylor, playing in 35 games -- all at left tackle -- the last three seasons. He measured 6-foot-6 at the Shrine Bowl but only weighed 293 pounds with 32-inch arms, which means his NFL future could be inside. Either way, Galvin will have to get stronger, but he flashed enough on tape to find his way onto an NFL gameday roster.

Strengths:

Long, well-proportioned

Doesn't lumber in passpro on edge

Lateral agility and movements pop on tape

Consistent combo-blocker and consistently sustains those blocks

Patient in pass sets, doesn't lunge

Shows ability to re-anchor/reset in passpro without giving up ground

Strong enough to counter push-pull from smaller/quicker edge rushers

Weaknesses: