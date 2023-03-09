Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.16 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Geron Christian
Summary:
Connor Galvin was a solid starter for Baylor, playing in 35 games -- all at left tackle -- the last three seasons. He measured 6-foot-6 at the Shrine Bowl but only weighed 293 pounds with 32-inch arms, which means his NFL future could be inside. Either way, Galvin will have to get stronger, but he flashed enough on tape to find his way onto an NFL gameday roster.
Strengths:
- Long, well-proportioned
- Doesn't lumber in passpro on edge
- Lateral agility and movements pop on tape
- Consistent combo-blocker and consistently sustains those blocks
- Patient in pass sets, doesn't lunge
- Shows ability to re-anchor/reset in passpro without giving up ground
- Strong enough to counter push-pull from smaller/quicker edge rushers
Weaknesses:
- Not a mauler; not a bad thing but blowing guys off the ball isn't his game
- Can sometimes struggle to reach gap defender when down blocking
- Can struggle with bendy edge rushers who get too low for his 6-foot-6 frame
- Will sometimes not block to whistle; not lack of hustle but seeming lack of awareness