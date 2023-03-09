Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.58 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Antrel Rolle
Summary:
Cory Trice excels as a tackler and is an asset in run support. At his size, his NFL future may be at safety, or as a hybrid chess piece; he can sometimes get too handsy in coverage downfield, which will be penalized at the next level.
Strengths:
- Can manhandle WRs at line of scrimmage because of size
- Will he have to move to safety because of frame?
- Shows ability to play tight coverage vs. quick slant and then out-physical WR at catch point
- Shows ability to come off man in zone coverage and make play on routes in front of him
- Packs punch as a tackler
- Asset in run support because he's not afraid to lay the wood vs. RBs
Weaknesses:
- Can get handsy beyond five yards
- Should be better about getting off blocks because of size; needs to show more urgency
- Can struggle to stay in phase at top of in-breaking routes