Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.58 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Antrel Rolle

Summary:

Cory Trice excels as a tackler and is an asset in run support. At his size, his NFL future may be at safety, or as a hybrid chess piece; he can sometimes get too handsy in coverage downfield, which will be penalized at the next level.

Strengths:

  • Can manhandle WRs at line of scrimmage because of size
  • Will he have to move to safety because of frame?
  • Shows ability to play tight coverage vs. quick slant and then out-physical WR at catch point
  • Shows ability to come off man in zone coverage and make play on routes in front of him
  • Packs punch as a tackler
  • Asset in run support because he's not afraid to lay the wood vs. RBs

Weaknesses:

  • Can get handsy beyond five yards
  • Should be better about getting off blocks because of size; needs to show more urgency
  • Can struggle to stay in phase at top of in-breaking routes