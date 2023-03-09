Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.58 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Antrel Rolle

Summary:

Cory Trice excels as a tackler and is an asset in run support. At his size, his NFL future may be at safety, or as a hybrid chess piece; he can sometimes get too handsy in coverage downfield, which will be penalized at the next level.

Strengths:

Can manhandle WRs at line of scrimmage because of size

Will he have to move to safety because of frame?

Shows ability to play tight coverage vs. quick slant and then out-physical WR at catch point

Shows ability to come off man in zone coverage and make play on routes in front of him

Packs punch as a tackler

Asset in run support because he's not afraid to lay the wood vs. RBs

Weaknesses: