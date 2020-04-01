Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

NFL Draft analysis for Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80

Strengths:

  • Somewhat polished hand-work rusher
  • Can covert speed to power and has a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves
  • Can beat blocks vs. pass or run
  • Flashes of high-level bend around the corner

Weaknesses:

  • Just adequate explosiveness, bend, and sustained speed into backfield
  • Motor could run a little higher throughout the game
