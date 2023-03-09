Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82.72 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Trung Canidate
Summary:
Devon Achane has legit track speed -- we're talking 10.02 seconds in the 100-meter dash -- and a home run waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. Achane is a threat in the passing game, too, and also has return abilities. At 185 pounds during the season, he's undersized by NFL standards, but there is no denying his game-changing abilities.
Strengths:
- Has speed to burn; legit track sprinter speed
- Always a home-run threat; if he sees daylight he's taking what would normally be a five-yard gain and turning it into a TD
- If he's in the open field it's over; DBs don't have a chance of getting a hand on him, let alone getting him to the ground.
- Shifty in space plus acceleration makes him a difference-maker
- Can make every angle taken by a DB a bad angle
- Has kick return ability
Weaknesses:
- Light by feature back standards; can he add more weight to his frame?
- Has the ability to run between tackles but isn't going to break a lot of tackles
- Straightline speed is legit but not particularly wiggly in small areas