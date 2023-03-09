Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.72 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Trung Canidate

Summary:

Devon Achane has legit track speed -- we're talking 10.02 seconds in the 100-meter dash -- and a home run waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. Achane is a threat in the passing game, too, and also has return abilities. At 185 pounds during the season, he's undersized by NFL standards, but there is no denying his game-changing abilities.

Strengths:

Has speed to burn; legit track sprinter speed

Always a home-run threat; if he sees daylight he's taking what would normally be a five-yard gain and turning it into a TD

If he's in the open field it's over; DBs don't have a chance of getting a hand on him, let alone getting him to the ground.

Shifty in space plus acceleration makes him a difference-maker

Can make every angle taken by a DB a bad angle

Has kick return ability

Weaknesses: