Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.90 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Antonio Gandy-Golden

Summary:

Dontay Demus Jr. is a size, strength, speed specimen. He's one of the more physically intimidating WR prospects in this class. He's a long-strider with fluid athleticism, though he's not overly flexible and is not a true separator. He needs to be almost strictly utilized on the vertical route tree or on plays in which he gets a free release. He ran plenty of drags in college and was threatening once he got the ball in his hands because of explosion and size. He has a RB mentality once he catches the football. Not a contested-catch wizard. He's an older prospect; he will be 24 in his first month in the NFL. He's a unique type who will be held in higher regard by teams that prioritize size and athleticism at the position.

Strengths:

Physically intimidating, big and chiseled

Linear explosion is a plus

Deceptively fast long-strider

Weaknesses: