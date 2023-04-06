Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.00 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Dominique Alexander

Summary:

Drake Thomas is a compact-built linebacker who has good awareness and an aggressive play style. He is often in the right place at the right time, but needs to improve his grip strength and ability to finish plays. Thomas is quicker than fast and was able to get skinny, shoot gaps and impact plays in the backfield.

Strengths:

Good sack production

Good awareness to get his hands in pass lanes

Aggressive, willing to take on blocks

Weaknesses: