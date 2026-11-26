On an electric NFL Thanksgiving, I brought together my fellow CBS Sports writers Bryan DeArdo, Jordan Dajani, Carter Bahns and Garrett Podell to find one thing each team can be thankful for this holiday season.

The gap between the best team and the worst team in the NFL is quite large, but even though not all teams have the playoffs in their future, or even a winning record, they can still be thankful for what they do have,

Thanksgiving offers a natural opportunity to take stock of the good things, even during an NFL season that has not gone according to plan for every team. Some franchises enter the holiday firmly in the Super Bowl race, while others are already measuring progress through young players, improved units and the draft capital that could shape a brighter future.

AFC East

Writer: Shanna McCarriston

Bills (9-1)

Winning despite turnovers – The Bills have a lot of reasons for gratitude. This one is somewhat of a good news, bad news situation: the team is turning the ball over more than they should, but they are still getting wins. It just goes to show that great teams will find ways to win games regardless. Josh Allen, James Cook, and their record are the obvious things they should be thankful for, but this one is most interesting to me because, as a team that has turned the ball over twice in three of the last four games and five times in a single game this season, 9-1 is impressive.

Patriots (5-5)

Drake Maye value – The Patriots have had a difficult season in terms of injuries, so much so that they're running out of spots on IR, and on-field struggles even when healthy. Quarterback Drake Maye is out for an extended period of time, likely the rest of the season, and without him the offense fell flat. The team still had their fair share of struggles with Maye, don't get me wrong, but if him being sidelined proved anything, it's how valuable he is to the team. In a season where many were questioning his real impact, wondering if last year was a fluke, the team can be grateful that when they do get Maye back (even if it's next year), the offense will be bumped back up.

Jets (3-8)

Pass defense – The Jets are another team far outside the playoff race, but it's not all bad! Heading into Week 11, the Jets pass defense was fifth-best in the league, allowing 196.8 yards per game through 10 weeks. This alone won't get them to a Super Bowl, but on a team with many issues to point to, they can be thankful that something is working.

Dolphins (1-9)

Forcing turnovers – Looking at the Dolphins record, it can be hard to think that they have anything to be thankful for. A high draft pick is one thing they can be grateful for, but so is their defense. They were tied for fifth-most interceptions with nine through 10 weeks and added two more against the Bills last week. The run defense had the challenge of facing Jonathan Taylor, Jahmyr Gibbs and James Cook and held them to under 100 yards each.

AFC North

Writer: Bryan DeArdo

Bengals (7-3)

Joe Burrow — Cincinnati boasts a reinvigorated defense (led by Dexter Lawrence) and the best receiving duo in the NFL in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow, however, remains the key to the Bengals' success. He's currently on pace to become the first player in history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season while also completing at least 70% of his passes. He's among the MVP front-runners.

Browns (6-4)

Todd Monken — With respect to John Harbaugh, Monken should win NFL Coach of the Year if the Browns continue to win. Cleveland is 6-4 and would be in the playoffs if the postseason started today. Monken has revived Deshaun Watson's career.

Steelers (6-4)

Jaylen Warren — Warren was arguably the biggest reason for Pittsburgh's 6-2 start. The former undrafted rookie rushed for over 700 yards over that span that included four 100-yard games. Warren and the Steelers' offense have fallen off in recent weeks, though. Warren becomes even more valuable within the offense as the Aaron Rodgers drama sparked a quarterback change.

Ravens (4-7)

Derrick Henry — While it's been a lost season in Baltimore, Ravens fans still get a chance to watch an all-time great do his thing. Henry is still playing well and setting new milestones in his 11th NFL season. This season, he's moved into third all-time in rushing touchdowns and seventh in career rushing yards.

AFC South

Writer: Jordan Dajani

Jaguars (7-3)

Liam Coen – The Jaguars are now 20-7 under coach Liam Coen, who has turned this franchise from an afterthought to a Super Bowl contender. Coen has Trevor Lawrence finally living up to the lofty expectations set before him as a prospect coming out of Clemson, and has put together an impressive staff that includes defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Both could be head coaches next year.

Texans (4-6)

C.J. Stroud – Imagine how disappointing the Texans would be this year if it weren't for the play of C.J. Stroud? He's thrown three touchdowns in three straight games, and scored at least two touchdowns in seven straight games. That's the longest such streak in franchise history. Stroud has thrown 22 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions this season. We no longer have to wonder if the Texans have a franchise quarterback.

Colts (3-8)

The season is almost over – There are just six games remaining in the regular season. That's good news for Colts fans.

Titans (1-9)

Future drafts – The one-win Titans traded away star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker for some nice draft capital. Tennessee now holds four first-round picks and three second-round picks in the next two drafts, which could expedite a seemingly never-ending rebuild. As long as Mike Borgonzi doesn't draft another developmental pass rusher.

AFC West

Writer: Shanna McCarriston

Chiefs (8-2)

Patrick Mahomes back on top – The Chiefs are back and so is Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City's woes of last season are over, and the fans can breathe a sigh of relief that last year was a fluke. Mahomes has 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions this year, along with 2,709 yards. He is looking like the Super Bowl contender he has been in the past, and his offense has fixed many of the mistakes they had last season. With Mahomes playing like he is, this team has a real chance of going all the way.

Broncos (8-2)

Division still in reach – Last season the Broncos won the division, but that was with the Chiefs struggling. This year, K.C. is among the top in the league and Denver is still within reach of the divisional title. That is a major accomplishment for Sean Payton's squad.

Raiders (4-7)

Mendoza Era begins – The Raiders season has been filled with ups and downs. It started off strong, but then took a turn. The hope the Raiders and their fans can have is that the Fernando Mendoza era has begun and they can start to get excited about who they anticipate to be their franchise guy.

Chargers (1-9)

High draft pick – The Chargers season hasn't been what they hoped, leaving lots of questions about their quarterback and coach. The good news is that they will be getting a high draft pick this year. Now they just need to do something with it.

NFC East

Writer: Garrett Podell

Giants (6-3-1)

John Harbaugh -- The New York Giants are fresh off a 23-18 win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) in Week 11 that has the Giants out to a two-game lead in the NFC East over the Cowboys.

New coach John Harbaugh is pushing all the right buttons and has the Giants tracking toward a division title despite Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns suffering season-ending injuries within the first three weeks of the 2026 season. He is certainly someone the Giants are grateful to have leading their football team.

Cowboys (5-6)

Dak Prescott -- Prescott is dragging his 29th-ranked scoring defense (28.4 points per game allowed) into the NFC East division race by powering the league's No. 4 scoring offense (30.6 points per game). Prescott became the fourth player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards and five-plus total touchdowns in consecutive games across Weeks 10 and 11, per CBS Sports Research. He joined Daunte Culpepper (2004), Tom Brady (2007) and Ben Roethlisberger (2014) in this exclusive club.

Prescott now ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (3,049) and second in passing touchdowns (25) while ranking eighth in passer rating (101.0) and fourth in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.21). He is pulling off one of the NFL's biggest carry jobs this season, and he is someone that owner/general manager Jerry Jones should be eternally grateful to have leading his football team.

Commanders (4-5-1)

Jayden Daniels -- Daniels looks like his 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year self with all of his tools available to him. Daniels finished with 289 passing yards on 23 of 35 attempts while leading the Commanders with 55 yards rushing in a 22-20, buzzer-beating victory over the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals. Washington now has consecutive wins over two first-place teams, the Giants and Bengals, no less, for the first time since the 2024 season, when Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and the Commanders reached the NFC Championship Game.

After tossing a 32-yard game-winning touchdown to Stefon Diggs to shock the Giants and then the game-winning drive on Monday against the AFC North-leading Bengals, it's clear Daniels has his magic back.

Eagles (3-7)

Saquon Barkley -- The 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back powered the Philadelphia Eagles (75 rushing yards, including a 38-yard rushing touchdown, on 17 carries) to a 19-16 upset victory of the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the franchise's seven-game winning streak. Barkley is currently on a streak of four consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, the longest streak of his career in a lost year for his franchise.

NFC North

Writer: Garrett Podell

Lions (8-2)

Jahmyr Gibbs -- Gibbs leads the entire NFL in rushing yards (1,098), scrimmage yards (1,502) and touchdowns from scrimmage (15) through the first 11 weeks of the 2026 season. Gibbs is now the first player with 1,500-plus scrimmage yards and 15-plus scrimmage touchdowns through the first 10 games of a season since Emmitt Smith accomplished the feat in 1995.

Bears (8-2)

Jeffery Simmons -- The Chicago Bears needed a game-changing presence along their defensive line, and All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been just that in his first three games. He racked up 3.0 sacks in Chicago's 21-13 Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints, so Simmons is now up to 5.0 sacks and three consecutive wins in his three-game Bears career. Despite playing just three games with the Bears since coming over in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, he now co-leads his new team in sacks (5.0) with Austin Booker, who has played in all 10 games for Chicago this season. Simmons is now the only player in NFL history with five-plus sacks and three wins in his first three games after switching teams during a season, according to CBS Sports Research.

Vikings (7-3)

Kirk Cousins -- Yes, the Minnesota Vikings are fresh off being steamrolled 35-10 on "Sunday Night Football" against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers (9-1), but Kirk Cousins stabilizes their offense in a way Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz could not. He helped lead them to a 30-10 victory at the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 by doing just enough. Minnesota is in the NFC North division title race going forward because Cousins is a Viking once again.

Packers (6-5)

Jordan Love -- Yes, the Green Bay Packers' patchwork offensive line didn't give Jordan Love (220 yards passing, one touchdown, one interception on 17-of-27 passing) a chance against Brian Flores' No. 1 Vikings defense in Week 10 in a 30-10 defeat at Lambeau Field. He was sacked eight times, tied for the most in a single game this season with Deshaun Watson (twice) and Justin Herbert. Love made some strong throws when he had the time.

NFC South

Writer: Carter Bahns

Panthers (5-5)

A weak division – There has been no greater beneficiary of the NFC South's ineptitude since the start of 2025 than the Panthers. They won the division with a losing record last season and -- with their first-place standing at just 5-5 -- are on track to do so again in 2026.

Buccaneers (3-7)

Defensive improvement – For all the love the Vikings and Seahawks receive for their vicious defenses, it is actually the Buccaneers who lead the NFL in EPA per play allowed. Tampa Bay's unit has only gotten better as the season progresses and is on a new level right now, having forced at least four turnovers in each of the last three games. It also completed the only shutout of the season in Week 8.

Falcons (3-7)

Three optimism-inspiring wins – The losses have been bad. There is no way around that. But conversely, each of Atlanta's three wins is as stellar as the losses are concerning. The Falcons handed the Packers their worst loss of the year. They demolished the Saints for their only divisional victory. And they are responsible for the only blemish on the 49ers' resume. The lows might be low, but the highs prove that Atlanta can hang with anyone.

Saints (3-7)

Jordyn Tyson's arrival from injured reserve – After he spent the first eight weeks of his career on IR, the No. 8 overall pick displayed all kinds of promise in two healthy games. He racked up 11 catches on 13 targets in his second outing, which is a massive workload for a rookie with only eight quarters of experience and one that suggests he could carry this offense if he stays in the lineup over the next month and a half.

NFC West

Writer: Carter Bahns

49ers (9-1)

Brock Purdy's career year – It will be difficult to outpace Joe Burrow in the MVP race, but Purdy is in the conversation. He was the catalyst behind the 49ers' stupendous first half of the season and is now the NFL's all-time leader in career passer rating, success rate and adjusted yards per attempt. Not bad for a former Mr. Irrelevant. Most impressive is that he is playing his best football while dealing with a plethora of injuries at wide receiver.

Seahawks (6-4)

Quarterback depth – That Mike Macdonald had to assert that Sam Darnold is the team's starter when healthy is a testament more to Drew Lock playing up than Darnold playing down. Lock is 3-0 as a starter and won the season opener after taking over in the first quarter. To have someone capable of not only keeping the offense afloat when the starter is hurt but to thrive with a 125.6 passer rating is a major reason why Seattle is still in the postseason hunt.

Rams (7-4)

Strength of schedule regression – If not for the highly manageable slate the Rams faced from Weeks 7-10, the conversation around Los Angeles would reek even more of disappointment than it already does. The combined records of the last four teams they played: 11-26-1. That was strong medicine for a preseason Super Bowl favorite that stunningly opened the year at 2-4.

Cardinals (3-8)

Trey McBride – At least the Cardinals have a building block to construct a foundation around as they embark on their rebuild. Since Jeremiyah Love's rookie year has been a complete injury-riddled disappointment and the wide receiver group is torn down to the studs, it is a good thing McBride is around to provide some semblance of life on a team whose season is headed down the drain.