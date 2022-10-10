Alabama's Eli Ricks is one of the top cornerback prospects as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Ricks, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 190

: 190 Hometown : Rancho Cucamonga, California

: Rancho Cucamonga, California Interesting fact: Played his first two seasons at LSU before transferring to Alabama



Position: No. 4 CB | Overall: No. 22

High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9928)

National: 14 | CB: 2 | California: 2 | All-time: 294

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), first-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), All-USA First Team Defensive Player (2018), All-American Bowl selection, won back-to-back national championships at Mater Dei in California before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season

Check out Eli Ricks' full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs PD INT Sacks TD 2022 (Alabama) 6 2 0.0 0 0 0 0 2021 (LSU) 6

11

0.5 2 1 0 0

2020 (LSU) 10 20 0.5 9 4 0 2

College Accolades

Honors

2020: Freshman All-America (Football Writers Association of America)

2020: Third-team All-America (Associated Press)

2020: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)

2020: Freshman All-SEC (coaches)



Notable statistics

2020: Team-high four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns



Initial scouting report

"The LSU transfer had been productive dating back to his true freshman season; a sentence used to describe Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner as well. He is physical and has great size for the position. Ricks displays good top-end speed and average burst. His balance is average to below average and route runners can leverage him at the stem. He gets his eyes back to the quarterback as evidenced by five interceptions across the first two years with the Tigers." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards