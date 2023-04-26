Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.11 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Artez Green

Summary:

Gemon Green has great size to carry routes up the boundary. He has the length to challenge at the catch point but does not get his head around to find the ball. Green has a high-cut frame that can lead to stiffer transitions across the field. He is a good communicator that had zero missed tackles in 2022. Green offers little in run support and does not have ample ball production.

Strengths:

Good top-end speed

0 missed tackles in 2022

Good communicator

Good length

Weaknesses: