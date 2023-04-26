Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.25 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Cedric Reed
Summary:
Hunter Echols is a two-time transfer who is quicker than fast. He possesses average athleticism and needs to develop more counter moves. Echols will contain the edge but gets washed out of his run gaps.
Strengths:
- Shows a bit of agility
- Decent first-step quickness
- Does a good job containing the edge
Weaknesses:
- Gets washed out of his run gaps
- Needs to develop more counter moves
- Below-average athleticism