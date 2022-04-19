Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.46 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Al-Quadin Muhammad

Strengths:

Quick off the snap. Good swipe around the edge. High football IQ player that knows how to exploit his opponent's weaknesses. Shows a diverse pass rush arsenal. Good quickness. High motor player.

Weaknesses:

Not twitchy. Counter moves are a bit methodical. Below average top end speed.

Accolades: