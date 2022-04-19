Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.83 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: John Bates

Strengths:

Complete tight end prospect. Experienced and effective as a blocker. Not Gronkowskian, but has the technique, athleticism, and strength to be very useful as a blocker in-line or out in space. Rarely out of control in doing so. Flashes of high-end burst off the line, and he swims through traffic down the field well. Has vertical juice. Long limbs and strong hands. Runs good routes just not super experienced running them. Plays big despite not being a rebounding specialist. Glimmers of YAC ability because of his size, thickness, and deceptive athleticism.

Weaknesses:

Methodical more so than dynamic athletically. Low volume receiver due to the talent around him. Can get vertical, and that part of his game is more intriguing than his separation skill on shorter/intermediate routes.

Accolades: