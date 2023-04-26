Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.24 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Vince Hall
Summary:
Johnny Buchanan is a shorter linebacker who plays like his hair is on fire. He could offer special teams value in addition to his role on defense. Buchanan gets up to speed quickly and shows a comfort in changing directons. He does a better job of avoiding blocks and not getting sucked into the box than he does shedding blocks.
Strengths:
- Gets up to speed quickly
- Does a good job of not getting sucked into the box
- Good change of direction
- High motor
Weaknesses:
- Shorter build
- Struggles to get off blocks
- Will not offer much in terms of pass rush