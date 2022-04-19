Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.24 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kevin Dotson

Strengths:

Bulldozer in the run game. Good spring off the snap and will move people down the line or at the second level. Checks the size and physicality boxes to play guard at the NFL level.

Weaknesses:

Lateral quickness leaves a lot to be desired, especially in pass protection. Off-balance far too often. Run-blocking is ahead of his pass pro.

