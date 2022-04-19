Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.35 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Isaiah Prince

Strengths:

Diesch, a Texas A&M transfer who arrived in Tempe before the '20 season, is at his best when he sits low in his pass sets; it allows him to mirror well, and use his arms and hands much more effectively. He wasn't asked to do it often at Arizona State, but he gets to the second level and finds his target. In 2020, he had the 22nd-best pass-blocking grade among Power 5 offensive tackles, and was second in the Pac-12 behind only USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker, according to PFF's metrics.

Weaknesses:

He struggles to sustain blocks, especially against rushers with active hands, and often has no answer for secondary pass-rush moves that involve swiping his hands. He'll need to get stronger at the point of attack; he can get pushed off his spot because of his high center of gravity (Deisch is 6-foot-7, but only 301 pounds) and lack of functional strength.

Accolades: