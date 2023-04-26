Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.15 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Sean McHugh

Summary:

Kyle Patterson has good size and length for the position, but he lacks ideal top-end speed and burst. He does a good job of sealing angles in the run game and has soft hands despite limited usage in the pass game. Patterson missed nine games during the 2021 season due to injury.

Strengths:

Good length and size

Does a good job of sealing angles in the run game

Soft hands

Weaknesses: