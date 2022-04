Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.66 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Foswhitt Whittaker

Strengths:

Great top end speed. Builds speed quickly. Fights through contact. Has not been run into the ground at the collegiate level.

Weaknesses:

Limited production as a runner and pass catcher. Average blocking when it comes to meeting a defender in the gap. Change of direction is a bit stiff.

Accolades: