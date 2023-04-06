Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.74 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Joique Bell
Summary:
Lew Nichols III has ideal size for an NFL feature back but lacks ideal top-end speed. He has shown the ability to pass the ball out of the backfield, and his strong lower body allows him to fight through contact. Nichols needs to do a better job of squaring his hips as a blocker and moving his feet to establish position in pass protection.
Strengths:
- Ideal size for an NFL feature back
- Good pass-catching ability
- Strong lower body that allows him to fight through contact
Weaknesses:
- Needs to square his hips as a blocker in the passing game
- Below-average top-end speed
- Footwork out of position in pass protection