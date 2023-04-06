Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.74 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Joique Bell

Summary:

Lew Nichols III has ideal size for an NFL feature back but lacks ideal top-end speed. He has shown the ability to pass the ball out of the backfield, and his strong lower body allows him to fight through contact. Nichols needs to do a better job of squaring his hips as a blocker and moving his feet to establish position in pass protection.

Strengths:

Ideal size for an NFL feature back

Good pass-catching ability

Strong lower body that allows him to fight through contact

Weaknesses: