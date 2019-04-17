Love, Bryce, RB, Stanford

NFL Draft analysis for Love, Bryce, RB, Stanford

Draft Scouting Report:

Love's production fell off a cliff in 2018 after a 2,000-yard season in 2017, but Stanford's blocking had much more to do with that than Love's ability. He's tiny but possesses dynamic feet, the ability to erupt through a hole when he finds it and the top-level long speed to score from anywhere on the field. -- CT

Our Latest Stories