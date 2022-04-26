Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.48 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Devin Hester

Strengths:

Shows excellent footwork plus quickness, which allows him to mirror wide receivers throughout route. (He had five interceptions, 13 pass breakups and 16 forced incompletions in 2021, according to TruMedia.) Consistently in phase and rarely out of position, and he will throw his body around in run support, coming downhill from the slot to smack the ball carrier. Dangerous in the return game -- he had two kickoff return for TDs in '21 -- and can also play WR, where he had 10 receptions for 109 yards last season.

Weaknesses:

Only stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 174 pounds but don't be fooled: he plays much bigger than that. NFL teams may be wary, however, because historically, players at that size have struggled at the next level. Not surprisingly, he's susceptible to high-point throws, and can be over-aggressive when it comes to jumping routes, occasionally leaving him out of position.

Accolades: