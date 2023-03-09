Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.88 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Peerless Price
Summary:
Marvin Mims is a thin-framed wide receiver who lacks overall play strength. He is a dangerous vertical threat with his speed, ability to track the football and body control. He flashes soft, strong hands to snag passes in contested-catch situations but needs to run cleaner routes underneath. Lack of physicality could lead to issues blocking in space and running routes against more physical cornerbacks. He adds additional value as a returner.
Strengths:
- Great body control down the field
- Does a good job of tracking the ball
- Quick, soft, strong hands
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Lean build allows bigger cornerbacks to re-route him
- Unable to sustain blocks
- Smaller wingspan leads to tighter windows for QB