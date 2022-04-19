Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.83 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Joshua Outlaw

Strengths:

Looks for work when disengaged. Lots of power in his punch. Great body strength. Shows active hands to get defenders off of him.

Weaknesses:

Shows heavy feet, can do a better job of moving them once engaged. Can do a better job of handling stunts in his gap. Susceptible to defenders working across his face. Not overly athletic and shows very little exposure as a puller.

Accolades: