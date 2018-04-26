NFL Draft 2018: Full seven-round draft order, times, dates, location, how to watch and stream
Here's everything you'll need to know to follow the draft this year
The 2018 NFL Draft is full of mystery. It's anybody's guess how it will play out, but we'll know soon enough as we're just hours away from the start.
Will the Browns go with what they hope is a franchise quarterback at No. 1? Will the Giants go with dynamic running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2, or defense, or quarterback of the future or even trade down? Will an unlikely player wind up going in the top 10?
It all begins when Commissioner Roger Goodell goes on stage for the start of this year's annual selection process in just a few hours saying the words:
"With the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft ... "
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Beginning with the first round Thursday and running through Saturday, the future of the NFL will come into focus. We don't know what will happen in April's big prime-time event (this statement applies every year), but we're ready to rock in case our endless supply of mock drafts, prospect rankings and team previews didn't already make that clear.
When and where is the draft, though? How can you watch it? And what about the order of picks for all seven rounds?
Good thing you ended up here, because we've got it all covered.
When is the 2018 NFL Draft?
The draft officially begins on Thursday, April 26, and runs through Saturday, April 28.
The event's seven rounds are split up and broadcast as follows:
Thursday: Round 1
Friday: Rounds 2-3
Saturday: Rounds 4-7
What time is the 2018 NFL Draft?
Here's a breakdown of when each day of draft coverage begins:
Thursday: 8 p.m.
Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m.
Note: All times Eastern.
Where is the 2018 NFL Draft?
After stops in Chicago and Philadelphia, the draft will be hosted by Dallas -- specifically, inside the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Long held at New York's Radio City Music Hall, the event is expected to attract a record number of fans in Texas, where the NFL is trying to enable "the largest live audience ever to view" the draft as part of the event's first stop at an actual NFL team's stadium.
As our own John Breech detailed, the setup of this year's extravaganza features sections for each team's fan base and has the draft stage, where Commissioner Roger Goodell greets each selection, positioned directly on the AT&T Stadium turf.
How to watch the NFL Draft
Here's a breakdown of who will be airing live broadcasts of this year's draft:
Thursday: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free).
2018 NFL Draft order
Behold the entire seven-round order of this year's draft:
First round
1. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
16. Baltimore Ravens
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
31. New England Patriots
Second round
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
36. Indianapolis Colts
37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Chicago Bears
40. Denver Broncos
41. Oakland Raiders
42. Miami Dolphins
43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)
44. Washington Redskins
45. Green Bay Packers
46. Cincinnati Bengals
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Los Angeles Chargers
49. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks)
50. Dallas Cowboys
51. Detroit Lions
52. Baltimore Ravens
53. Buffalo Bills
54. Kansas City Chiefs
55. Carolina Panthers
56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)
57. Tennessee Titans
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
60. Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jacksonville Jaguars
62. Minnesota Vikints
63. New England Patriots
64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
Third round
65. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)
66. New York Giants
67. Indianapolis Colts
68. Houston Texans
69. New York Giants (from Buffalo Bills)
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)
71. Denver Broncos
72. New York Jets
73. Miami Dolphins
74. San Francisco 49ers
75. Oakland Raiders
76. Green Bay Packers
77. Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)
79. Arizona Cardinals
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)
81. Dallas Cowboys
82. Detroit Lions
83. Baltimore Ravens
84. Los Angeles Chargers
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)
86. Kansas City Chiefs
87. Los Angeles Rams
88. Carolina Panthers
89. Tennessee Titans
90. Atlanta Falcons
91. New Orleans Saints
92. Pittsburgh Steelers
93. Jacksonville Jaguars
94. Minnesota Vikings
95. New England Patriots
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)
97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
98. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
100. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
Fourth round
101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103. Houston Texans
104. Indianapolis Colts
105. Chicago Bears
106. Denver Broncos
107. New York Jets
108. New York Giants
109. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
110. Oakland Raiders
111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
112. Cincinnati Bengals
113. Washington Redskis
114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)
116. Dallas Cowboys
117. Detroit Lions
118. Baltimore Ravens
119. Los Angeles Chargers
120. Seattle Seahawks
121. Buffalo Bills
122. Kansas City Chiefs
123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers)
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)
125. Tennessee Titans
126. Atlanta Falcons
127. New Orleans Saints
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
129. Jacksonville Jaguars
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnsota Vikings)
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)
132. Philadelphia Eagles
133. Green Bay Pacers (Compensatory)
134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory)
136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots–Compensatory)
137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
Fifth round
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
139. New York Giants
140. Indianapolis Colts
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)
142. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos)
143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145. Chicago Bears
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)
147. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)
149. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
151. Cincinnati Bengals
152. Arizona Cardinals
153. Detroit Lions
154. Baltimore Ravens
155. Los Angeles Chargers
156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks)
157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
159. Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots from Cleveland Browns through Kansas City Chiefs)
160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
161. Carolina Pantherss
162. Tennessee Titans
163. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos through Atlanta Falcons)
164. New Orleans Saints
165. Pittsburgh Steelers
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
167. Minnesota Vikings
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)
169. Philadelphia Eagles
170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys) (Compensatory)
174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
Sixth round
175. Cleveland Browns
176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants)
177. Houston Texans
178. Indianapolis Colts
179. New York Jets
180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181. Chicago Bears
182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)
183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
184. San Francisco 49ers
185. Oakland Raiders
186. Green Bay Packers
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)
190. Baltimore Ravens
191. Los Angeles Chargers
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders through Seattle Seahawks)
193. Dallas Cowboys
194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)
196. Kansas City Chiefs
197. Carolina Panthres
198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
199. Tennessee Titans
200. Atlanta Falcons
201. New Orleans Saints
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
203. Jacksonville Jaguars
204. Minnesota Vikings
205. Washington Redskins (from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots)
206. Philadelphia Eagles
207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)
210. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders) (Compensatory)
211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
212. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)
215. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)
216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
217. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
Seventh round
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)
220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Houston Texans
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
224. Chicago Bears
225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)
226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
228. Oakland Raiders
229. Miami Dolphins
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals)
231. Washington Redskins
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)
235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
236. Dallas Cowboys
237. Detroit Lions
238. Baltimore Ravens
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs)
241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)
242. Carolina Panthers
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)
244. Atlanta Falcons
245. New Orleans Saints
246. Pittsburgh Steelers
247. Jacksonville Jaguars
248. Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings)
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)
250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots)
251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)
252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)
256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)
-
2018 NFL Draft order, how to watch
If you want to follow the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday through Saturday, here's everything you'll...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Follow all three day's of this week's draft on CBS Sports HQ; here's everything you need to...
-
Full NFL Draft order broken down by team
With the 2018 NFL Draft about to begin, find out exactly where your team will be selecting
-
Mock: Seven rounds, every team analyzed
Find out exactly what your team could do in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
La Canfora's mock: Giants stun at No. 2
Our NFL Insider decodes the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with all of the intel he's a...
-
Mock: Browns go Allen, then trade down
After the Bills trade up, quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4 in Pete Prisco's latest mock draft