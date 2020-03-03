NFL Draft 2020: D'Andre Swift says he's the most versatile running back in the class

D'Andre Swift did not have, by any means, a poor showing last week at the NFL combine. CBS Sports' top-ranked running back heading into the combine, the former Georgia standout was among the top performances of the running back class in most categories. That being said, Swift was outshined at the combine by Jonathan Taylor and Cam Akers, two of the other top running back prospects in the 2020 draft. Taylor, CBS Sports' second-ranked running back prospect, led the field with a 4.39 40-yard dash. Akers, CBS Sports' fifth-ranked running back prospect, also had a better 40 time than Swift while also benching 225 pounds nine more times.

While his combine did not stand out as much as some of his peers, Swift detailed what he believes makes him stand out from the rest.

"There are a lot of great backs in this class, but I think I'm the most versatile," Swift said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Swift's numbers back up his claim. His 73 catches are more than Taylor and Akers' college totals, while his five receiving touchdowns are on par with Taylor and two behind Akers. His 9.1 yards per catch average is better than Akers and slightly behind Taylor, who didn't come on as a receiver until his final season at Wisconsin. Swift's pass-catching abilities are also superior to that of Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, who was unable to come down with a pair of key passes during the Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

While his career college rushing totals aren't close to what Taylor was able to put up in Madison, Swift was still one of the nation's most prolific running backs over the past two years, rushing for 2,267 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Swift achieved these numbers despite playing in the formidable SEC, a conference that boasts some of the nation's toughest run defenses.

Beyond statistics, Swift was a formidable blocker at Georgia, whether he was in pass protection or if he was trying to create space for a teammate. Being a three-down back is crucial at the next level, and it's a trait that Swift showed time and time again during his time with the Bulldogs.

Swift also showed the ability to make plays in different ways while playing in different formations. Unlike some of the other backs in this year's class, Swift made plays out of the shotgun but also from under center. He also showed the ability to make plays between the tackles but also on the outside. Swift also displayed the ability to bounce to the outside if there was no room to run on the inside.

All of these traits may pale in comparison to Swift's agility, a skill that catapulted to the top of this year's running back class. Swift seldom went down after first contact at Georgia, and he oftentimes avoided contact with his cutbacks. He showed excellent contact balance throughout his career and that's a trait that will make him attractive for NFL teams.

One intangible Swift doesn't want people to forget about is his desire to take over games during the critical moments. That ability is what every elite running back at the next level has, from Ezekiel Elliott to Derrick Henry. Swift hopes to bring that same impact to an NFL team.

"I was put in that situation amount of times last year," Swift said with regard to receiving a heavy workload during the late stages of a game while at Georgia. "I think I succeeded in that situation. It was kind of fun showing everybody, the world, I really could do it."

The next step for Swift is to show that he can do it at the next level, while also proving that he is the most versatile running back in his class.