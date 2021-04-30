The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Chase, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

5. Bengals: B+

Pete Prisco: Love this player. He will be a big-time pass catcher as he joins former college teammate, Joe Burrow. But I would have taken an offensive tackle here.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Obviously the Bengals thought highly of Chase to take him at No. 5 overall, but it had to be so highly that they willingly passed on protecting their investment in Joe Burrow with man-and-a-half tackle Penei Sewell. This is a combination that should last a long while in Cincinnati, and I bet it happens really quickly. Chase will register as a top-30 receiver for me in Fantasy drafts this fall. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will take a hit, but they're obviously still top-100 players. And this is huge news for Burrow -- look at how quarterbacks with three quality receivers have done in Fantasy and you'll see why he's a good option to wait for on Draft Day. Let's hope the Bengals start lining up big guys to protect him.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: A.J. Brown

Best trait: Physicality

College Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan LSU 6-0 3/8 201 9 5/8 30 3/4 74 7/8

Strengths

Dominant contested-catch receiver

Epically productive as a 19-year-old in 2019 against top competition

Ridiculous contact balance and power after the catch

Weaknesses

Tries to bench press his way through press coverage

Not tremendously sudden

Ran faster in his workout than he plays on the field