NFL reportedly informs teams that Simmons, Ferguson will attend NFL Draft combine for medicals, interviews

Three draft-eligible prospects who had previously lost the chance to impress teams at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis will apparently not be shut out of the process completely.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Lousiana Tech edge rusher Jaylon Ferguson and Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams will be allowed to attend the combine in order to undergo the same comprehensive medical exams that other prospects have, which will give NFL teams a better idea of the health of each player entering the league.

The news is particularly relevant for Simmons, a potential top-15 pick who suffered a torn ACL while training for the combine. Both he and Williams were not invited to the combine due to the NFL's policy barring players from the event if a background check turns up a felony or misdemeanor conviction due to domestic violence, sexual assault or weapons charges. Simmons was arrested as a high school senior after a video surfaced of him hitting a woman. Williams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in 2017.

Ferguson actually did initially get invited to the combine, but his background check returned a conviction for simple battery in his freshman year, causing the league to pull his invite. His agents released a statement blasting the decision this week, calling the incident in question "a disagreement between two teenagers."

Teams will want to speak to these potential draft picks about those incidents, so barring each from the combine in essence meant interested teams would be forced to schedule those meetings individually. However, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Williams, Ferguson and Simmons will be allowed to have team meetings while in Indianapolis as well.

With the prospects in question undergoing medical evaluations and meeting with teams, that basically leaves them only unable to participate in on-field workouts, such as running the 40-yard dash. While Simmons was unlikely to do much working out as he recovered from his injury anyway, Ferguson and Williams should be able to put test results on paper at their respective pro days.