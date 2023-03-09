Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.15 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Cameron Wake

Summary:

Nick Hampton lines up most often at stand-up five or seven technique, but he will also play off the line of scrimmage as more of an off-ball linebacker because he has the athleticism to cover RBs and WRs in the flat. Regularly was one of the best athletes on the field last fall, and he plays much bigger than his 6-foot-0, 236 frame.

Strengths:

Long arms, long legs, and while he may not look the part, he plays it

Has arsenal of pass-rush moves moves, consistently wins with long-arm speed rush variations, and speed-to-power is all over the tape

Bendy, twitchy, and surprisingly powerful for size

Has strength to collapse pocket

Will run through tight ends in passpro

One of the best athletes on the field every game last fall

Weaknesses: