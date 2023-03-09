Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.15 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Cameron Wake
Summary:
Nick Hampton lines up most often at stand-up five or seven technique, but he will also play off the line of scrimmage as more of an off-ball linebacker because he has the athleticism to cover RBs and WRs in the flat. Regularly was one of the best athletes on the field last fall, and he plays much bigger than his 6-foot-0, 236 frame.
Strengths:
- Long arms, long legs, and while he may not look the part, he plays it
- Has arsenal of pass-rush moves moves, consistently wins with long-arm speed rush variations, and speed-to-power is all over the tape
- Bendy, twitchy, and surprisingly powerful for size
- Has strength to collapse pocket
- Will run through tight ends in passpro
- One of the best athletes on the field every game last fall
Weaknesses:
- Only measured 6-foot-0, 236 pounds at the combine, even though he plays much bigger
- Can sometimes overcommit on misdirection/RPO/QB keeper and lose the edge