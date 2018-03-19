Player Blurb: Austin Allen, QB, Arkansas

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Shorter, small-framed, mediocre-arm strength quarterback. Throws a tight spiral. Flashes of pinpoint accuracy and anticipation. Struggles moving in pocket. Leads to sacks and big hits as he releases the ball. Not a scrambler. Potentially a late-round pick.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Austin Allen redshirted in 2013. He spent the majority of his first two seasons backing up his older brother, Brandon Allen. As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Austin came in when Brandon was injured and helped get Arkansas a 30-0 victory over Ole Miss. For the season, he completed eight of 16 passes for 153 yards and an interception. As a sophomore in 2015, he completed one of three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He got his first big chance to play in 2016 and took advantage of the opportunity. He started all 13 games, completing 245 of 401 passes for 3.430 yards and 25 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns. Allen entered the 2017 season with some touting him as the best quarterback in the SEC. It turned out to be an injury-prone season that saw him only play in eight games. He completed 105 of 187 passes for 1,427 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Hogs fell to 4-8 in a season that started with a lot of promise, but faded quickly when they lost to TCU and Texas A&M. -- Otis Kirk