Player Blurb: Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strong interior defensive lineman with long arms he uses to jolt and control offensive linemen but doesn't consistently shed quickly when runners approach. Good athlete. Tendency to play with high pad level. Impressive balance and lower-body strength to absorb extra hits on double teams. Body of a five technique but played nose at Delaware. Adequate in all areas not spectacular in any.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Newark, Delaware, Nichols played in all 12 games as a true freshman, recording 19 total tackles. He saw action in all 11 games (one start) the following season, with 29 total tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception. Nichols became a regular starter as a junior while recording 25 tackles (7.5 for loss) with five sacks, five pass break-ups and a forced fumble in his 10 games of action. He also delivered a safety against Albany.

Delaware switched to a 3-4 in Nichols's senior year, and even in the new alignment he shined, easily setting a career high with 56 total tackles and racking up 5.5 sacks while notching another interception. -- R.J. White