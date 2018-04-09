Player Blurb: Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware
NFL Draft analysis for Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Strong interior defensive lineman with long arms he uses to jolt and control offensive linemen but doesn't consistently shed quickly when runners approach. Good athlete. Tendency to play with high pad level. Impressive balance and lower-body strength to absorb extra hits on double teams. Body of a five technique but played nose at Delaware. Adequate in all areas not spectacular in any.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Newark, Delaware, Nichols played in all 12 games as a true freshman, recording 19 total tackles. He saw action in all 11 games (one start) the following season, with 29 total tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception. Nichols became a regular starter as a junior while recording 25 tackles (7.5 for loss) with five sacks, five pass break-ups and a forced fumble in his 10 games of action. He also delivered a safety against Albany.
Delaware switched to a 3-4 in Nichols's senior year, and even in the new alignment he shined, easily setting a career high with 56 total tackles and racking up 5.5 sacks while notching another interception. -- R.J. White
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top WRs
Plus the Rams receiver who has similarities to Calvin Ridley and more on 2018's top WR pro...
-
Mock Draft: Two trades in top five
Buffalo turns its two first-round picks into its QB of the future
-
Bears Big Board: Quenton Nelson first
Who should the Bears draft in the first round? We investigate by providing our version of their...
-
NFL names 22 prospects attending draft
Baker Mayfield and Quenton Nelson, however, will not be attending the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top RBs
Plus the former first-round pick that Nick Chubb has similarities to and more on 2018's top...
-
Mock Draft: Bears take surprise LB at 8
The Bears gamble that Leighton Vander Esch will be their next great linebacker, while QBs go...