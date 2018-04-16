Player Blurb: Godwin Igwebuike, FS, Northwestern

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Box safety who's quick to the football against the run. DOesn't play to the timed speed or quickness he displayed at the combine. Head-down, diving tackles pop up more than you'd like, but he's effective bringing ball-carriers to the ground. Much better moving forward than sinking into coverage.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Pickerington, Ohio, Igwebuike made five starts at safety in 11 games played as a redshirt freshman, finishing the year with 51 tackles and three interceptions. He then started 39 straight games over the next three years, and while he didn't have an interception as a sophomore, he did rack up 87 total tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and five passes defensed. Igwebuike had a big junior year, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors with 108 total tackles (six for loss) with two interceptions and seven passes defensed. One of his two picks came in a Pinstripe Bowl win over Pittsburgh.

Igwebuike took a step back statistically as a senior, finishing with 78 total tackles (one for loss) with two picks and eight passes defensed. Northwestern won his final eight games, with the safety recording two passes defensed in three separate games during that stretch. -- R.J. White