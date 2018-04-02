Player Blurb: Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Shorter CB who's ultra-aggressive attacking blocks, especially on screens on the outside. Physical tackler who's quick to get involved in run support. Limited in man-to-man because of speed and quickness deficiencies. Overachiever.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Arlington, Virginia, Moore played in all 13 games for Boston College as a true freshman, breaking up four passes, notching one sack and totaling 24 tackles (1.5 for loss), including a season-best five tackles in the Pinstripe Bowl. His sophomore year was cut short due to injury after eight games, though he did mange 25 total tackles (two for loss) and three passes defensed. Moore intercepted two passes the following year, the only picks of his career, while racking up a career-best 43 total tackles (1.5 for loss).

While Moore didn't have an interception in his final season, he did break up a career-best nine passes with totaling 50 tackles (two for loss) before his season was again ended early, this time due to a leg injury. He had at least one pass defensed in eight of his 10 games before the injury. -- R.J. White