Player Blurb: Ka'Raun White, WR, West Virginia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Similar playing style to that of his brother, Kevin, who was a top 10 selection in the 2015 draft. Not as big or physical though. Will come down with the football in difficult situations. Above-average game speed but not a true burner.

College Recap:

White missed his senior year of high school in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, with an injury and then spent two years after graduation working around his hometown. He was eventually recruited to Lackawanna (Pa.) College at the urging of his older brother, Kevin, who started his college career there and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round in 2015. Ka’Raun redshirted in 2013 but took off as a redshirt freshman and caught 42 passes for 522 yards and three touchdowns.

WVU’s relationship with Lackawanna and the White family led Ka’Raun to campus, and he had a quiet first season with just 15 receptions for 275 yards. He caught 48 passes for 585 yards and scored three times in 2016, but he didn’t have a 100-yard game and suffered a season-ending leg injury in the 11th regular-season game. That kept him on the shelf for the spring, but when he got comfortable with quarterback Will Grier, White was a different player as a senior. He finished with 61 catches for 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had four 100-yard games and a streak of seven games with a touchdown. - Mike Casazza, EerSports.com