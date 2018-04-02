Player Blurb: Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Slinging, three-quarter delivery. Above-average athlete. Good, not great arm. Pocket presence is there but spotty in its effectiveness. Downfield touch is adequate. Can work to second read. Has backup potential. Could win a game or two as a spot starter.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, White picked South Florida, where he played six games as a true freshman, completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards with three TDs and nine interceptions. He faltered as a sophomore, completing 50.4 percent of his passes for 1,639 yards with eight TDs and seven interceptions. After losing his grip on the starting job, White transferred to Western Kentucky, where after sitting out a season he exploded back onto the scene with 4,363 yards on 67.7 percent passing as well as 37 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He started with a bang, carving up Rice for 517 yards on 25-of-31 passing with three TDs, and would post nine games with at least three scores throughout the year.

White couldn't quite match his production the previous year as a senior, but he still completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,177 yards along with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He posted back-to-back five-touchdown games in the middle of the year against Charlotte and Old Dominion and later had another against Middle Tennessee State. -- R.J. White