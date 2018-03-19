Player Blurb: Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Oklahoma

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Huge, incredibly long left tackle. For his size, he moves well but compared to most left tackles, he's slow in his movement. Pulvarizing run-blocker and gets to the second-level quicker than expected for his size. Arc to get around him is enormous. Smaller speed-rushers may give him issues. Bull-rushers won't.

College Recap:

Orlando Brown had trouble with grades coming out of high school, but Bob Stoops took a chance on the Suwanee, Ga., product, and it paid off. Brown got to work in the classroom and eventually turned it around. He was part of a ridiculous 2014 scout team offense that also featured Baker Mayfield, Mark Andrews and second-round NFL Draft pick Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, he started the following 26 games as a redshirt freshman and sophomore, anchoring the Sooners’ offensive line and earning Freshman All-American honors in 2015, then Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2016. Brown, labeled as a mid- to late-first round draft pick at the beginning of the season, worked his way into the Top 10 of Draft boards with a dominant junior season. In protecting Baker Mayfield’s blindside for the third straight season, Brown imposed his will on opposing defensive ends. He stood tall in physical tests up front at Ohio State, Kansas and against TCU, starting all 14 games. Brown earned unanimous First Team All-American honors and was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second consecutive season. - Joey Helmer, OU Insider