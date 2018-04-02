Player Blurb: Quin Blanding, FS, Virginia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Moves a tick faster than all other defensive backs on the field. NFL safety size and length. Best in run-and-chase situations or as hybrid linebacker. Reliable tackler. Very smart on the field. Reads his keys quickly and attacks. Plus athlete. Has the physical tools to be a rangy center fielder but proved to be most effective closer to line of scrimmage.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit out of Virginia Beach, Va., Quin Blanding arrived at Virginia with high expectations and didn’t disappoint. Blanding started every game as a true freshman in 2013, racking up 123 tackles, 2.5 tackles for losses, and three interceptions. In 2015, Blanding finished No. 2 in the ACC in tackles for the second-straight season, notching 115 on the year with one interception. He made it three years in a row at No. 2 in the ACC in tackles as a junior with 120 tackles and added two interceptions.

After considering the NFL last January, Blanding decided to return to UVA and had his best season yet, finishing with 137 tackles and four interceptions, including one returned for a 58-yard touchdown and multiple All-America honors. Blanding finished his career as Virginia’s all-time tackle leader with 495 to go along with his 10 interceptions. - Jamie Oakes, Wahoos247