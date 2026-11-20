With the NFL's uptick in international games over the last few years, there's no rule requiring a team to arrive in a foreign city by a certain date before a game, but that could change. That could change soon.

The NFL is currently exploring a new travel policy that would require each team to spend a minimum number of nights in an international city. In an interview this week with The Athletic, NFL executive VP of club business Peter O'Reilly confirmed that a change could be coming.

"Currently, we leave those football decisions on when the team arrives in the market to the club," O'Reilly said. "It is something that we'll consider moving forward on: Do we put some minimum nights in a market in there? It's something we'll look at."

It's no surprise the NFL is thinking hard about this topic, especially after what happened in Week 1 during the league's first regular-season game in Australia between the 49ers and the Rams. The 49ers decided to fly out a full week before the game so they could acclimate to the 17-hour time difference. Leaving early also allowed the team to fully immerse themselves in Australian culture.

On the other hand, the Rams infamously didn't arrive until the last minute: They landed in Melbourne at about 7 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, leaving them less than 30 hours until their game with the 49ers kicked off.

The Rams traveled late so that their players wouldn't have to adjust to Australian time, but the plan backfired. The Rams looked slow and tired during a 27-7 loss.

If the NFL does implement a minimum-night rule, it likely won't be anything dramatic. The rule that would make the most sense is having teams arrive at least two nights in advance. For a game in Europe, that would mean a team would have to leave Thursday night to arrive Friday.

That exact travel plan was not only popular this year, but also successful. In fact, teams traveling to Europe went 4-0 this year when arriving on Friday. The Steelers, Texans, Colts, and Jaguars (for their first London game) all arrived Friday morning for their international game, and all four teams won. It's hard to imagine the NFL creating a rule to eliminate something that's working well for teams, so if the league implements a new travel policy, it likely won't be a massive change.

Since international play started in 2007, there are only three instances of a team showing up the day before a game in a city at least five time zones away, and the Rams were involved in two of them. The Rams arrived on Saturday in London for a 35-7 blowout win over the Jaguars in 2025, which is why they likely felt good about arriving the day before the game in Australia this year. The Eagles ended up copying the Rams' strategy for their game in London this year, arriving on Saturday for their matchup against the Jags, which ended up being a dramatic 19-17 loss.

There were a total of nine international games this year, and the final one will be played in Mexico City on Sunday night between the Vikings and the 49ers. If the NFL does implement a new travel policy, it will be interesting to see whether it includes games like this that are geographically closer to the United States. The Vikings are flying down to the game on Saturday because the flight from Minnesota to Mexico City is only about 4.5 hours and there's no time zone change, so it's not necessarily a reason to travel early (The stadium in Mexico City does have an altitude of 7,350 feet, so it could make sense to travel early to get acclimated to that, but the Vikings decided not to go that route).

Under the current CBA, the NFL is allowed to schedule up to 10 international games for 2027, and if the league hits that number, it will certainly be interesting to see if a new travel policy is in place for next season.