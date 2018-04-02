Player Blurb: Tony Adams, G, NC State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Bulky, power guard with severely limited athleticism and linear explosiveness. Battler who'll hand fight with a good amount of success inside. Backup potential.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Charlotte, Adams played on both the O-line and D-line in high school but was used on the offensive side with NC State. He started nine games at right guard as a true freshman while also working at center. Adams played every snap as a sophomore and played more than 90 percent of the team's snaps the following year, giving up no sacks as a junior while earning second-team All-ACC honors.

Adams was again voted second-team All-ACC in his senior season. The NC State offensive line gave up just four sacks during ACC play (eight games) in 2017. -- R.J. White