Player Blurb: Tony Adams, G, NC State
NFL Draft analysis for Tony Adams, G, NC State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Bulky, power guard with severely limited athleticism and linear explosiveness. Battler who'll hand fight with a good amount of success inside. Backup potential.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Charlotte, Adams played on both the O-line and D-line in high school but was used on the offensive side with NC State. He started nine games at right guard as a true freshman while also working at center. Adams played every snap as a sophomore and played more than 90 percent of the team's snaps the following year, giving up no sacks as a junior while earning second-team All-ACC honors.
Adams was again voted second-team All-ACC in his senior season. The NC State offensive line gave up just four sacks during ACC play (eight games) in 2017. -- R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up