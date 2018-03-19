Player Blurb: Trevon Young, DE, Louisville

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Limited explosion. Decent twitchiness. Lacking pass-rush moves. Inside move is somewhat effective. Same with his spin. Needs to add strength to hold up vs. run. Has trouble disengaging. Good, not great bend to the quarterback. Raw defensive end with above-average tools.

College Recap:

A three-star prospect from Iowa Western Community College, Trevon Young was recruited by Charlie Strong’s staff before he left for Texas. After the hiring of Bobby Petrino at Louisville, Young opted to sign with the Cardinals. He was one of the ACC breakout players during the 2015 season with 10 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception for Louisville’s defense in Todd Grantham’s scheme. But on one of the first plays of the the Music City Bowl against Texas A&M, Young suffered a fractured dislocation of his left hip. He missed all of the 2016 season after undergoing two surgeries, including one to repair a torn labrum. Young said on several occasions he wasn’t sure he would ever return to the field. In 2017, Young not only made it back onto the field, but was a key player for the Cardinals as an elite pass rusher off the edge. Young not only regained his spot in the Cardinals' defensive rotation but ranked among the team leaders in total tackles (62), tackles for loss (12), quarterback hurries (nine) and sacks (4.5). Young was honored by the ACC as the Brian Piccolo Award winner, which goes to the leagues “most courageous” player.