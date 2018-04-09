Player Blurb: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Reliable, quicker-than-fast slot wideout with plus body control and strong hands. Impressive elusiveness and vision in the open field. Nice mid-round prospect.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Barbe, La., Trey Quinn signed with LSU, playing two seasons for the Tigers before transferring. Chad Morris recruited Quinn out of high school and got him committed quickly at SMU. After sitting out a year, the hype was real coming off that year of just practice from the staff and his teammates. Quinn is a shifty slot receiver, who complemented Courtland Sutton's vertical threat well in SMU's offense.

Quinn went off in his only eligible season as a Mustang. The Lake Charles, La. native caught 114 balls for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns. Quinn was a safety valve for quarterback Ben Hicks and helped take plenty of pressure off Sutton to perform. Quinn's career at SMU is highlighted by a 4th and 26 catch at Cincinnati in overtime to extend an SMU drive, leading to the game-winning field goal. He finished with 186 yards in that win over the Bearcats. - Billy Embody, PonyStampede.com