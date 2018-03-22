Player Blurb: Zachary Crabtree, OT, Oklahoma State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Technically sound right tackle who lacks the athleticism to deal with explosive speed-rushers or edge-rushers with refined hand usage. Better as a pass-protector than as a run-blocker.

College Recap:

Crabtree has huge upside and allowed only 11 quarterback pressures and three hits on the quarterback with one sack allowed as a senior. He also improved as a run blocker. He was second-team All-Big 12 as a junior and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.

Crabtree is a good student and is a good character player that teammates love. More than strong enough, he eats up bull rush-type pass rushers and has his biggest problems with the lighter, more athletic type of outside pass rushers. NFL teams will love his ability to recognize stunts and advanced blitz schemes. -- Robert Allen