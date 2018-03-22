Player Blurb: Zachary Crabtree, OT, Oklahoma State
NFL Draft analysis for Zachary Crabtree, OT, Oklahoma State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Technically sound right tackle who lacks the athleticism to deal with explosive speed-rushers or edge-rushers with refined hand usage. Better as a pass-protector than as a run-blocker.
College Recap:
Crabtree has huge upside and allowed only 11 quarterback pressures and three hits on the quarterback with one sack allowed as a senior. He also improved as a run blocker. He was second-team All-Big 12 as a junior and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.
Crabtree is a good student and is a good character player that teammates love. More than strong enough, he eats up bull rush-type pass rushers and has his biggest problems with the lighter, more athletic type of outside pass rushers. NFL teams will love his ability to recognize stunts and advanced blitz schemes. -- Robert Allen
-
Darnold thrives in the rain at pro day
The highly touted quarterback handled himself very well in the rain at his pro day in Los...
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: After trade, Jets nab Rosen
After Gang Green's aggressive trade up with the Colts, the quarterbacks fly off the board...
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...